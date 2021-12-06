RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 result date, CBT-2 exam schedule announced

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification on the result date of the NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exam 2019 and the exam schedule of CBT-2. As per the notice, the CBT-1 result will be announced by January 15, 2022. Candidates can read the notice at – rrbald.gov.in

The second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines.

RRB NTPC first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1)was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result has been pending for a few months. Reportedly, over 1 crore candidates had applied for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam 2019.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released a notice regarding a modification link for candidates whose applications were rejected for the RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam). The window will reopen from December 15.