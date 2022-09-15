scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 socrecard released: Know how to download

RRB NTPC CBAT Scrorecard 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards at the official website -rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022, rrbcdg.gov.in, How to check RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022, Government Jobs, How to download RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022The qualifying candidates will further proceed towards the next round i.e. the document verification round.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

RRB NTPC CBAT Scrorecard 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the scorecard of the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for pay level 6 on September 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards at the official website –rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC (CBAT) for pay level 6 posts was held on July 30, by the railway recruitment board, while the results for the exam were released on September 7.

Read |RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 exam dates announced; check full schedule

RRB NTPC CBAT Scrorecard 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website–rrbcdg.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...Premium
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads, “Weblink to view score-card for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page.

Step 4: Fill your credentials such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 scorecard will show on the display.

Advertisement

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 scorecard for further use and reference.

Also Read |IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result declared; what’s next?

Candidates who qualify the exam will be further required to appear for the document verification round.

The Railway Recruitment Board was established in the year 1942 and is the prime body that conducts various recruitment examinations for Assistant Loco Pilot, Non-technical and popular category, Group  C/Group D and other posts in departments and offices of Indian railways.

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 12:04:09 pm
Next Story

The Ethereum (ETH) Merge is finally here: What’s next for you?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement