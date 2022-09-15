RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 socrecard released: Know how to download

RRB NTPC CBAT Scrorecard 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the scorecard of the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for pay level 6 on September 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards at the official website –rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC (CBAT) for pay level 6 posts was held on July 30, by the railway recruitment board, while the results for the exam were released on September 7.

RRB NTPC CBAT Scrorecard 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website–rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads, “Weblink to view score-card for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page.

Step 4: Fill your credentials such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 scorecard will show on the display.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 scorecard for further use and reference.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be further required to appear for the document verification round.

The Railway Recruitment Board was established in the year 1942 and is the prime body that conducts various recruitment examinations for Assistant Loco Pilot, Non-technical and popular category, Group C/Group D and other posts in departments and offices of Indian railways.