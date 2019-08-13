RRB NTPC 2019 application final status release date and time

RRB NTPC: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in its latest notification informed that the Board has received several complaints regarding the rejection of applications on grounds of photographs, signature etc. The same, said the recruitment body, is being examined and the final status of applications will be informed via SMS or email by August 31, 2019.

A total of 1,03,769 posts are advertised through this recruitment process. Those whose applications are accepted will be allotted admit card and hence be allowed to appear for the first CBT exam. A total of two computer-based tests (CBTs) will be held followed by a fitness test.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates awaiting the admit card will only receive it after the application status is clear. The RRB NTPC admit card hence can be expected by September, 2019.

