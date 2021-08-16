RRB NTPC answer key 2021 to be released today; know how to download and submit objections

The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB NTPC answer key 2021 for CBT 1 (CEN 01/2019) today. The link to download the answer key will become active at 8 pm, on the official website of all the 21 RRBs. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be able to check NTPC question paper and responses. Candidates can submit objections against RRB NTPC answer key, question paper, and responses from August 18 to 23, 2021.

How to download RRB NTPC answer key 2021

Through the answer key, candidates predict their RRB NTPC 2021 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download NTPC answer key 2021 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective RRB.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘link for viewing answer key, question paper and raising objection’.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a portal appears on the screen.

Step 4: Access the portal by entering user id and password.

Step 5: Next, click on the ‘candidate response’ tab to view the question paper and answer key.

Step 6: The answer key will now appear on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.

How to calculate scores using RRB NTPC Phase 1 Answer Key 2021:

The process to calculate marks using the answer key of RRB NTPC 2021 is simple. The candidates just need to download the answer key, question paper, and responses. Then, as per the question, candidates have to match the answer given in the key with that in the response sheet. For each answer that matches, candidates need to add 1 mark.

However, for each answer that does not match, candidates have to deduct 1/3 marks. When the marks have been added and deducted for each correct and incorrect answer, candidates will know their probable score.

Submission of challenges against RRB NTPC 2021 phase 1 CBT answer key

Objections can be raised against RRB NTPC 2021 answer key, if there are any errors in it. The candidates can submit the objections online only from 8 pm onwards on August 18, 2021. It can be submitted online, from the candidate login. While submitting the objection, candidates also need to upload a supporting document.

To submit the objections, the candidates need to pay Rs 50 + bank charges for each question. The fee payment can be submitted using all bank debit cards / all bank Rupay debit cards / SBI Visa / Master debit cards. No objections from the candidates/options/key etc will be entertained after 11:59 PM on August 23, 2021.

In case, the objections submitted by the candidates are found to be correct, then the fee amount will be refunded. It will be refunded to the same bank account from which the transaction was made.

After the submission of the challenges, RRBs will evaluate it all. Then, it will implement the valid objections in the key. The updated version of the RRB NTPC answer key will be the final version and no objections against it will be entertained. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts RRB NTPC 2021 exam in 7 phases. The exam was held from December 28, 2020, till July 31, 2021. It was held for various Undergraduate and Graduate posts such as Junior clerk cum typist, Trains Clerk, Junior timekeeper, traffic assistant, goods guard, station master etc. In total, around 1.25 crore candidates appeared for the exam, which was held to fill 35,208 vacancies.

Soon, RRBs will release the result of the RRB NTPC CBT Stage 1 exam. The scores obtained by the candidates will be normalised. For stage 2 of recruitment, RRB will shortlist candidates at the rate of 20 times the vacancies.

Stage 2 of NTPC is also a CBT. It will be a 90-minute exam, in which candidates will have to answer 120 questions. These shall be asked from general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.