RRB NTPC analysis 2020 day 4: Candidates found difficulty level ‘moderate’

RRB NTPC analysis 2020 day 4: It is day four of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam and, the candidates who have appeared on December 31 reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced. The paper carried 100 marks with general awareness consists of 40 marks, and 30 marks each for maths, general intelligence and reasoning.

Ravi Jaiswal, an RRB aspirant reviewed the paper as moderate. “The mathematics section is of higher difficulty, with solving questions took a lot of time. The reasoning and general awareness sections are easy, with basic questions are asked from these sections,” said Jaiswal.

Check paper analysis of day 1 | day 2

Another candidate Bishu Mondal said that the paper was more or less easy except mathematics. “In maths, questions from miscellaneous, mensuration, profit and loss were quite tough. In general awareness, stress was given on static GK, while in reasoning, questions are mainly from analogy, puzzle.”

The expert also reviewed the paper as moderate, saying the difficulty level was higher compared to other days. Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said, “The good attempt has been reduced compared to other days, the candidates can expect a good attempt between 74 to 81. The overall paper can be reviewed as easy to moderate.”

The recruitment exam will be continued till January 13 for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.