Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

RRB NTPC analysis 2020 day 2: Candidates found reasoning section tough

RRB NTPC 2020 Shift 1 & 2 Exam Analysis: "The average number of good attempts expected between 80 to 85, slightly lesser than day one," Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 5:38:54 pm
NTPC A 1200RRB NTPC exam will be held till January 13. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

RRB NTPC analysis 2020 day 2: Most of the candidates who appeared on the second day of the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam in the first shift reviewed the paper as moderate. The paper carried 100 marks, with general awareness consist of 40 marks, and 30 marks each for maths, general intelligence, and reasoning.

rrb ntpc analysis, rrb ntpc result date, rrb ntpc news Graph shared by ed-tech company Oliveboard.

Yogesh Sharma, a candidate, found the reasoning section tougher as compared to the others, “The general intelligence and reasoning section was a bit difficult and time-consuming as compared to math. In general knowledge, conventional questions were asked from topics of history, geography and static GK.”

READ | Check paper analysis of day one  

Another candidate Aishwarya Pandit said that the paper was moderate and balanced. “In the reasoning section, questions are of slightly difficult, with stress given on puzzle, analogy having 3 to 4 questions. In maths, questions are mainly from profit and loss, mensuration, while in general knowledge, there are more questions testing current affairs,” she said.

Reviewing the paper of shift one, Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that it was slightly high on difficulty than day one. “The overall difficulty level can be reviewed as easy to moderate, with General Knowledge section is very similar to day one. The average number of good attempts expected between 80 to 85, slightly lesser than day one,” Abhishek Patil said.

READ | Check the revised normalisation formula of NTPC

The recruitment exam will be held till January 13 for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.

