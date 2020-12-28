scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

RRB NTPC analysis 2020 day 1: Candidates review paper as ‘moderate’

RRB NTPC 2020 Shift 1 & 2 Exam Analysis: The recruitment exam will be held till January 13 for appointment to 35,208 vacancies

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2020 9:48:19 pm
NTPC 1200RRB NTPC exam will be held till January 13. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam on December 28. The candidates who have appeared on day 1 in both the shifts reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced. The paper carried 100 marks, with General Awareness consist of 40 marks, and 30 marks each for Maths, General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Abhishek Roy, an RRB aspirant (shift 2) reviewed the paper easy. “The basic questions were asked from every sections, even questions from mathematics and reasoning were not at all tough. The questions were mainly on miscellaneous, whereas in general awareness, stress was given on static GK,” he said.

READ | Check the revised normalisation formula of NTPC exam 

Another candidate Shreya Gupta of shift 1 also rated the paper moderate. “The questions were not difficult. In general awareness, questions were mostly from biology, history, while in maths and reasoning, equal stress were given on all the topics,” Shreya said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Education News
Click here for more

The expert also reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced. Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that the candidates found the paper quite easy in both the shifts. “As per the candidates, the shift 1 was much easier than shift 2. The difficulty level in mathematics and reasoning sections of shift 2 were reviewed as moderate in nature,” Abhishek Patil said.

The recruitment exam will be held till January 13 for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement