Railways RRB ALP Technician provision result declared, 2294 candidates selected from Chandigarh

RRB ALP Technician provision result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the provisional result for the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician. This result is based on cumulative marks scored by each candidate in stage 1, stage 2 and document verification (DV) rounds. The region-wise lists will be uploaded subsequently. Currently, the result for the RRB Chandigarh has been published.

Of the 5,744 candidates who made it through stage 1 and 2 exams and appeared for document verification (DV), 2294 candidates have made it through. Of these selected candidates 1,308 have been included in the main panel while 986 candidates had cleared the exam earlier in August.

Meanwhile, the Railways has requested the absentee candidates to give a written reply till December 15 for their failure in appearing in the recruitment examinations. The board has also mentioned in its notification that the candidature will be cancelled if the candidates failed to provide a satisfactory reply. This is for those who did not appear for the medical exam round.

A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

