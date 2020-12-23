RRB NTPC admit card likely to release tomorrow

RRB NTPC admit card to release soon. (Representational)

RRB NTPC admit cards 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the much-awaited non-technical popular category (NTPC) by tomorrow – December 24. As per the official notice, the exam will be held from December 28 and the admit card is released four days in advance. Therefore, the RRB NTPC admit card download link can be expected to be released by December 24.

The exam will be held for 35,208 posts. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for recruitment under the exam. The exam will be held amid social distancing and other COVID related precautions. Wearing masks and/or face masks is mandatory. Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using the thermo guns. Candidates having temperatures more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue, as per rules.

Meanwhile, a mock test link is already activated at the regional websites of RRBs. Candidates who have registered for the exam can appear for the mock test paper and practice for the same. Since the exam will be held in multiple shifts and days to incorporate the applicants, the RRB NTPC exams will conclude in March.

The marks secured by the candidates will be normalised. As per the revised normalised formula, marks will be calculated on the basis of average marks of the top 1 per cent of the candidates considering all shifts. The calculation of marks will be upto 5 decimal places, as per the official notice.

