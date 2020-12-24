RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 released 2020, here’s the list of regional websites to download

RRB NTPC exam starts from December 28. Designed by Gargi Singh/ Representational

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB released the hall ticket for the Non Technical Popular Categories, NTPC recruitment exam today. Around 23 lakh candidates who will appear for the first stage computer based test (CBT) can download the hall ticket from the region-based official websites, such as rrbald.gov.in for candidates appearing from the Allahabad region.

The recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to January 13. The paper will be of 90 minutes, while 120 minutes for PwBD category candidates. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

List of regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. The candidates selected then be called for the interview. There are 35,208 vacancies for NTPC including the job of a guard, office clerk, commercial clerk, etc.

