RRB NTPC mock test link activated, practice now

RRB NTPC exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the mock test link for the candidates appearing in the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam. The candidates who want to familiarise with the exam pattern can appear for the mock test series available at various region-based official websites.

The candidates need to provide their user id and password to log in to appear for the mock exam. The mock test link will be available till January 13, as per RRB.

Around 23 lakh candidates are about to appear in the first stage computer based test (CBT) that is scheduled to begin from December 28. The candidates can download the hall ticket from December 24. “The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam,” RRB in its notification mentioned.

The recruitment drive will be held for 35,208 vacant NTPC posts.

