RRB NTPC CBT 2021 exam admit card: Steps to download hall ticket

RRB NTPC admit card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the 7th phase of the first stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official Railway Recruitment Board website- rrbbbs.gov.in.
Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for 7th phase, 1st stage CBT
Step 1: Visit the official website rrbbbs.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘7th Phase of 1st stage CBT’ link
Step 3: After filling in the registration number and password, the admit card will appear on the screen.
Candidates are advised to download and get a printout of the admit card. Through the second step, candidates can also view their exam city, date intimation slip and can also download free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates.
As per the official notice, the computer-based test (CBT) for the last phase will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31. Approximately 2.8 lakh candidates will appear for the exams.
The board will conduct the examination by following the SOPs issued by the Home Affairs Ministry and central government. “Candidates are advised to strictly follow Covid-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of face mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a face mask and the face mask shall be worn at all times (except at the time of capturing photograph),” read the official notice.
