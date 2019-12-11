RRB NTPC sample question paper: Check exam pattern and your preparation level

Candidates can however prepare for the exam by solving the sample questions given below. (Representational Image) Candidates can however prepare for the exam by solving the sample questions given below. (Representational Image)

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Tips: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) that is followed by an interview for filling a total of 35,208 vacancies.

As per the Railway Ministry, a total of 1,26,30,885 candidates applied for the posts. However, the exam date and schedule will not be released this year because of the delay in the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency. However, there is a circular doing rounds on the social media claiming that the RRB NTPC exam will be held in March. The Railways official has confirmed that the circular is fake.

Meanwhile, the applicants need to keep their preparation on point as the exam dates can be announced by early next year. To assess your preparation, here is a sample question paper. Candidates will be able to check their solution at the end of the 10 questions.

[Q1] Directions: The question given below consists of two statements numbered I and II. You have to decide whether the data provided in the statements are sufficient to answer the question.

How much was the total sale of Ramesh?

Statements:

I. Ramesh sold 6,000 units of product Z, each costing ` 40.

II. Ramesh sold no other product.

TTA: 60 Seconds

A. I alone is sufficient while II alone is not sufficient

B. II alone is sufficient while I alone is not sufficient

C. Either I or II is sufficient

D. Both I and II are necessary

[Q.2] Present ages of Sai and Satheesh are in the ratio of 5: 4 respectively. Three years hence, the ratio of their ages will become 11: 9 respectively. What is Satheesh’s present age in years?

TTA: 60 Seconds

A. 22 B. 23

C. 21 D. 24

[Q.3] Direction: Study the following information carefully and answer the questions given below. Six colleagues namely A, B, C, D, E, and F went to see a roadshow. The six colleagues are Doctor, Engineer, Lawyer, Banker, Teacher, and Manager by profession. They sat such that Teacher and Banker sat in extreme positions with no one sitting to the left of the teacher. Banker and Engineer sat next to each other. D is an engineer and F is a banker. C who is a Doctor and is a best friend of D and sat next to him. The teacher and Lawyer never sit together. B who is sitting in the extreme end sat next to E.

Who is sitting to the immediate right of the Lawyer?

TTA: 60 Seconds

A. B B. Doctor

C. Manager D. E

[Q.4] Which Article states that the CAG is required to submit its audit reports relating to center and states to the President and Governor?

TTA: 15 Seconds

A. Article 149 B. Article 151

C. Article 149A D. Article 148

[Q.5] Which one among the following is a prominent part of a flower?

TTA: 15 Seconds

A. Petals B. Sepals

C. Stamens D. Pistil

[Q.6] Which of the following is used as oxidizer in black powder?

TTA: 15 Seconds

A. Charcoal B. Potassium Nitrate

C. Sulfur D. None of the above

[Q.7] Krishna cycled a distance of 90 km at a certain speed. If he cycled 3 km slower every hour, he would have taken 5 more hours to reach his destination. What is the speed in km/hr at which Krishna actually cycled?

TTA: 60 Seconds

A. 18 B. 15

C. 9 D. 7.5

[Q.8] The element with the highest electron affinity among halogens is ________.

TTA: 15 Seconds

A. Cl B. F

C. Br D. l

[Q.9] In which of the following diseases a vector is involved?

TTA: 15 Seconds

(A) Malaria

(B) Filariasis

(C) Yellow fever

A. A and B B. B and C

C. A and C D. All A, B, and C

[Q.10] Rearrange the jumbled words in the correct sequence and then find the odd one out.

TTA: 60 Seconds

A. EEHESC B. REENAP

C. RAECNT D. TRYOHGU

Solutions:

Answer 1: [Ans] D

[Sol]

I. Ramesh sold 6,000 units of product Z each costing ₹ 40.

Total sales of product Z = 6,000 × 40 = ₹ 2,40,000

But we can’t say anything about the total sales

because there can be other products also that

Ramesh sold.

II. Ramesh sold no other product.

From the above statement, we know that there is no other product sold by Ramesh. So, the total sales of product Z is the total sales of Ramesh.

So, both I and II are necessary.

Answer 2: [Ans] D

[Sol]

Ratio of profit = Ratio of investment made Given, A, B and C enter into a partnership with a certain capital in which A’s contribution is ` 10,000.

If out of total profit of ₹ 1,000, A gets ` 500, B gets ` 300.

Let C’s capital be a.

Profit of C = 1,000 – 500 – 300 = 200

Thus, 200 : 500 = a : 10,000

⇒ a = ` 4000

Answer 3: [Ans] B

[Sol]

Given:

Six colleagues: A, B, C, D, E and F

Profession: Doctor, Engineer, Lawyer, Banker,

Teacher, and Manager

(1) The teacher and Banker sit in extreme positions with no one sitting to the left of a teacher.

(2) Banker and Engineer sit next to each other. D is an engineer and F is a banker.

(3) C who is a Doctor and is a best friend of D and sat next to him.

(4) The teacher and Lawyer never sit together.

(5) B who is sitting in the extreme sat next to E.

Hence, the doctor is sitting to the immediate right of the Lawyer.

Answer 4: [Ans] B

[Sol]

Article 151:

• CAG reports of Union Accounts are to be submitted to the President.

• CAG reports of State Accounts are to be submitted to the Governor.

Article 149: Duties and powers of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Article 148: CAG is established under this Article.

Answer 5: [Ans] A

[Sol] The parts of flowers include petals, sepals, pistil, and stamens, of which petals are the prominent and the attractive part. The colour of the petal varies depending on the flower.

Answer 6: [Ans] B

[Sol]

• Gun Powder is also known as black powder.

• The major composition of Gunpowder includes carbon, potassium nitrate, and sulfur. Hence, Potassium Nitrate, 2, is the correct answer.

• The standard composition of Gun powder is 75% potassium nitrate, 15% charcoal or carbon and 10% sulphur. The formula is well known and well accepted for ages as the one which will produce a powerful black powder.

• The sulfur and charcoal act as fuels while the potassium nitrate is an oxidizer.

Answer 7: [Ans] C

[Sol]

Distance covered = 90 km

Let Krishna’s speed be A km/h

⇒ Time taken = 90/A

If he cycled 3 km slower every hour, he would have taken 5 more hours,

⇒ Speed would have been = (A – 3)

⇒ Time taken = 90/(A – 3)

⇒ 90/(A-3) – 90/A = 5

⇒ 54 = A2 – 3A

⇒ A = 9 or A = –6

∴ He cycled at 9 km/hr.

Answer 8: [Ans] A

[Sol]

• The element with the highest electron affinity among halogens is Chlorine (Cl).

• Chlorine, the group 17th element, has the highest electron affinity and also called halogen that is represented by X.

• Chlorine is an electronegative element with one electron less than noble gas configuration and is bigger enough in size to gain an electron more easily.

• The outermost orbital of Chlorine is a 3p orbital. Since there is more space and the electrons in this orbital are inclined to share this space with an extra electron, therefore, chlorine has a higher electron affinity.

• Hence, Chlorine has the highest electron affinity among halogens in the periodic table.

Answer 9: [Ans] D

[Sol]



Vectors are those living organisms that transmit infectious diseases from animals to humans. Mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, fleas, bugs, and snails are some best-known disease vector.

Answer 10: [Ans] C

[Sol] The jumbled words are:

(1) EEHESC – CHEESE

(2) REENAP – PANEER

(3) RAECNT – NECTAR

(4) TRYOHGU – YOGHURT

All are milk products except NECTAR.

Hence, NECTAR is the correct answer.

— The above questions are prepared by EduGorilla-Oswaal Books team.

