RRB NTPC 2020: These books and preparation tips will help you crack the exam

RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 28 to January 13. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination from December 28. About 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the first stage computer based test (CBT) scheduled to be held till January 13. This has been the most anticipated exam and with so many vacancies and a high number of applications, the competition is going to be tough and clearing it in one go will not be a cakewalk unless you have some sure shot strategy for it.

As just a week left for the recruitment exam, here are section-wise preparation strategies to follow to crack the exam in one go.

READ | Check the revised normalisation formula of NTPC exam

RRB NTPC recruitment exam 2020: Section-wise preparation tips to follow

General Awareness

General Awareness is a vast topic to cover, however it is also one of the high scoring sections in the RRB exam. As the questions are factual, the candidates need to memorise important facts from history, geography and current affairs. Also, go through the basics of all the subjects from NCERT (especially science, economics and polity), and appear in more General Knowledge (GK) tests as possible. The candidates may consult Lucent’s General Knowledge book for preparation.

Mathematics

For mathematics, the candidates need to prepare for topics based on trends of previous years’ papers. Apart from practicing the chapters thoroughly, get learn to know the shortcut tricks that will help to solve sums at a while. The candidates need to be very thorough with formulae, tables, squares, cubes, square roots, cube roots, so that they do not have to think much during the exam. Apart from NCERT, books like the Advance Maths by Rakesh Yadav, Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal and, Fast Track by Rajesh Verma are good for railway recruitment exam preparations.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Coding-decoding, puzzles are the most difficult topics in this section, therefore, give more time to practice. For puzzles, the candidates can follow the books — Reasoning Puzzle Mania, A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal, New Approach to Reasoning Verbal, Non-Verbal and Analytical by BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali, Test of Reasoning by Edgar Thorpe, Lucent’s General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The candidates need to solve the previous year’s question papers thoroughly to get acquainted with the paper pattern.

– The author is CEO, co-founder, Oliveboard

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd