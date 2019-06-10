RRB NTPC admit card updates: Officials yet to release exam date; admit card 4 days ahead of RRB exam

RRB NTPC admit card: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the official dates of exams for the non-technical popular category (NTPC). The NTPC will release the admit card for the same four days ahead of the exam, an official from the RRB had told indianexpress.com. However, they have not confirmed the release of RRB NTPC exam date and admit card.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, chairman of RRB Guwahati Chandrajit Saikia said, “The board will announce the notification regarding the examination soon on the official website. The examinations will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days.” He added that the board will first consult every zonal office before finalising the date of the NTPC exam.

On the reports claiming that the admit card is soon to be released, a senior official from the central Indian Railways said, “We have not decided on the dates yet”. He, however, declined to give any details on the release date. But if reports are to be believed then the admit card and exam dates will be announced by end of June

The exam will be conducted for 100 marks for which 90 minutes’ time will be given, in case of PwD category the time allotted is 120 minutes. The 100 marks exam will be divided into three sections – general awareness for 40 marks, and 30 marks each for mathematics and reasoning.

A total of 1.30 lakh vacancies are advertised through NTPC of which 30,000 are for paramedical staff. Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post.

