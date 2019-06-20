RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Salary, pay scale, allowances, vacancy-wise post details, syllabus, and other details

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not decided the exam dates, city details and admit card release for recruitment to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). The RRB official has told the indianexpress.com that they will take another “three to four” months to finalise the NTPC exam date. While in the official notification, released early this month, the RRB informed that the NTPC exam will be held in June-September, however, the applicants wait for the updates.

RRB NTPC will be held to fill over 35,000 vacancies. The recruitment process will involve Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT), stage 2 CBT, typing skill test/ computer based aptitude test (as applicable) and document verification/medical examination.

RRB NTPC CBT 1: The examination will be of two hours 120 minutes for PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe while it is 90 minutes for other categories. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Stage 1 CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions on the basis of the syllabus and the educational standards prescribed for the posts. Once the result will be announced, the normalised score of the exam shall be used for shortlisting of the candidates for the second stage as per their merit.

The RRB NTPC questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

a. Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

c. General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

RRB NTPC: Vacancy and pay details

RRB NTPC: Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories?

UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them

