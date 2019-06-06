RRB NTPC admit card 2019: ‘Don’t speculate, have not decided the exam dates yet,’ says board official

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Amid speculation over the release date for Railway Recruitment board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) admit cards, chairman of RRB Guwahati Chandrajit Saikia questioned media reports predicting the dates even before the examination schedule has been announced.

Saikia said, “When the board has not decided the date of examinations, how come the media reports predict the date of release of admit card.”

The board will first consult every zonal offices before finalising the date of the NTPC examinations, he said.

“The board will announce the notification regarding the examination soon on the official website. The examinations will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days,” he added.

The examinations will be conducted for the recruitment to 35,277 vacancies.

Candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.

“The intimation regarding the cities, and examination centre will be made 10 days before the examination. The hall ticket will be available online four days prior to the scheduled date. The candidates can download through all the region based official websites,” Saikia said.

Websites to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019

RRB ALP, tech stage 2 aptitude test admit card: Websites to check RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

The CBT examinations will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. To qualify, candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

