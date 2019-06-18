RRB NTPC admit card 2019 date: Exam date not finalised, says Railway official

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has not decided the exam date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) yet. An official from the Railway Board told indianexpress.com that it will take another three to four months for them to fix the exam date. RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days. As per the official notification, the tentative schedule of NTPC is between June to September 2019.

The RRB NTPC admit cards will release 10 days prior to the exam date. We suggest candidates to keep visiting this page for further updates. The Railways official declined to give any tentative release date. In case the RRB NTPC admit card released, an SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID.

The RRB will not send call letter by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be a failure in the delivery of SMS/e-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond the control of RRBs.

Those who clear stage I exam will have to appear for the stage 2 exam which will also be computer-based. Candidates will get 90 minutes to solve 120 questions.

For students belonging to the PwBD category the time of the exam will be extended to 120 (with scribe). The exam will have negative marking and one-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 1.30 lakh vacancies are advertised through NTPC of which 30,000 are for paramedical staff. Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post.

