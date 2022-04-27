scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

RRB NTPC 2022: CBT 1 scorecard, CBT 2 exam city slip released; check how to download

In addition to this, the Railway Recruitment Board has also activated the online link for scorecard of CBT 1 exam on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 1:06:11 pm
Government job, RRB NTPCCandidates should remember that the exam city slip is not the admit card. (Representative image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city slip for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible for the CBT2 exam can now download their city slip from the official website. To do so, candidates will have to enter their registration number, and date of birth on the login page.

In addition to this, the Railway Recruitment Board has also activated the online link for scorecard of CBT 1 exam.

Read |RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam city slip: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...Premium
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...
More Premium Stories

Step 2: On the homepage, in the announcements section, click on the link for ‘journey slip and score card’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘login’.

Step 5: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam city slip and date Intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should remember that the exam city slip is not the admit card. As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022. “Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the official notification reads. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement