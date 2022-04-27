RRB NTPC 2022: CBT 1 scorecard, CBT 2 exam city slip released; check how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city slip for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible for the CBT2 exam can now download their city slip from the official website. To do so, candidates will have to enter their registration number, and date of birth on the login page.

In addition to this, the Railway Recruitment Board has also activated the online link for scorecard of CBT 1 exam.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam city slip: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, in the announcements section, click on the link for ‘journey slip and score card’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘login’.

Step 5: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam city slip and date Intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should remember that the exam city slip is not the admit card. As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022. “Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the official notification reads.