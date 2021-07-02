RRB NTPC 2021 seventh phase exam date released, nearly 2.8 lakh candidates to appear

RRB NTPC 7th phase exam 2021: Candidates will be able to download admit card four days prior to the exam date. (Representational image)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on July 1 released a notice regarding the RRB NTPC exam 2021 seventh phase. As per the official notice, the computer based test (CBT) for last phase will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in. Approximately 2.8 lakh candidates will appear for the exams.

For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city, date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days before the exam. The admit card will be available to candidates 4 days prior to the exam date.

The board will conduct the examination by following the SOPs issued by the Home Affairs Ministry and central government. “Candidates are advised to strictly follow Covid-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of face mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a face mask and the face mask shall be worn at all times (except at the time of capturing photograph),” read the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies of senior time keeper, commercial apprentice, station master, traffic assistant, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, goods guard, junior clerk cum typist.