RRB NTPC 2021 Phase 2 January 27 exam analysis: Maths section easier, say candidates

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase 2 January 27 exam analysis: The mathematics section was a bit easier compared to the last two days of the RRB NTPC Exam, claim candidates who appeared for the exam on January 27. Following the pattern of other exams, the difficulty level of the general intelligence and reasoning section was easy.

Candidates faced difficulty in the general awareness section owing to the unexpected nature of the questions. As per the online exam preparation company Gradeup, 76 to 81 is expected to be a good attempt for shift 1, while 77 to 83 is expected to be a safe attempt for shift 2.

RRB NTPC Exam: Section-wise Analysis

Candidates reviewed the general awareness section questions as ‘unexpected’ in both shifts. Approximately, 3 to 4 questions were asked from history and 2 to 3 questions were put up from the polity section. In shift 2, about 4 to 5 questions were asked from biology topics, the difficulty level of the questions from this topic was quite easy.

The mathematics section was quite easy in both the shifts of the RRB NTPC exam conducted today. Candidates could easily attempt 24 to 27 questions in both shifts provided they had enough practice of the basic conceptual questions. Most of the questions were from data interpretation and trigonometry topics.

For the general intelligence and reasoning section, candidates could easily solve 25 to 27 questions in both shifts. Candidates who had followed the analysis told that the pattern of this section was the same as seen in the earlier shifts

RRB NTPC Jan 27: Questions asked in exams

What is the price of rice in Antyodaya Yojana?

Ans: Rs. 3.00 per Kg.

It covers the poorest families in the State and 35 Kgs of rice are supplied per month

What is the full form of CLU in computers?

Ans: Computer Logic Unit

In which year Bhagat Singh threw bombs in the central assembly?

Ans: April 8, 1929

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was established in which year?

Ans: 2001

In which schedule the subjects have been divided between state and Union?

Ans: Seventh Schedule

If tan 𝛉 = a/b, the find the value of sin 𝛉 + cos 𝛉.

A person travels half of a journey at 30 kmph and the remaining journey at 50 kmph. Find the average speed during the journey.

Find the compound interest earned on ₹1400 at 20% per annum interest rate in 18 months.

The sum and the product of the two numbers are equal to 25 and 35 respectively. Find the sum of the reciprocals of the numbers.

The area of a rectangular plot is 690 m². Find the length of the wire required to fence the plot if one of the sides measuring 30 cm is to be left unfenced.