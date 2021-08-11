RRB NTPC 2021 exam: Link to submit account details for fee refund activated

The Railway Recruitment Board, NTPC has activated the links for candidates to submit their bank account details in order to get the fee refund. Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, are entitled to get a refund of their examination fee.

Such candidates need to provide their account details as well as the IFSC code to get the refund. It is to be noted that the candidates who got the admit card but did not appear for the exam are not eligible to apply for the refund. Last date for submission of bank details is August 31.

How to submit the bank details.

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to submit the bank account details

Step 3: On the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth, OTP received on the registered mobile number and captcha

Step 4: Click on the login button

Step 5: On the new page, enter your name as on the bank account, account number and branch IFSC code.

Step 6: Click on submit

Candidates are advised to ensure that the bank account number, name, and IFSC code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible.

The board will provide a help menu to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details. No refund will be given if a candidate fails to submit the bank account details as above