RRB NTPC 2020: Exam date, paper pattern, syllabus and preparation tips

RRB NTPC 2020 will be held from December 15. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC 2020: Over a year-and-a-half after the recruitment notifications for the (Non-Technical Popular Categories) NTPC and Group D exams in 2019, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that the pending exams for the vacant posts will be held from December 15. The delay, according to the Railway Ministry, was due to the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency.

The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal earlier in the Parliament said, “To fix Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) open tenders have been floated. After fixing of ECA, dates for the examinations will be announced.” The Railway Board invited tender for exam conducting agency (ECA) in March.

The ministry has received over 2.42 crore applications for 1.40 lakh vacant posts. The details of the exam schedule will be released soon. The recruitment exams will be held for three categories – non-technical popular category, isolated and ministerial category, and level one employee categories.

There are 35,208 vacancies for NTPC (non-technical popular categories) including the job of a guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc, 1,663 vacancies for isolated and ministerial categories which means job at the post of a stenographer and equivalent, and 1,03,769 vacancies for level 1 posts including those of track maintainers etc.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: Paper pattern

The examination will be of two hours 120 minutes for PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe while it is 90 minutes for other categories. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Stage 1 CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions on the basis of the syllabus and the educational standards prescribed for the posts. Once the result will be announced, the normalised score of the exam shall be used for shortlisting of the candidates for the second stage as per their merit.

The RRB NTPC questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

a. Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

c. General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

RRB NTPC: Vacancy and pay details

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories

UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd