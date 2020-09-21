RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status LIVE Updates: Here’s region wise direct links, how to check

Check application status for RRB NTPC. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB will open the application status link for the candidates applied for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories, NTPC today. A total of 1.26 crore (1,26,30,88) candidates have applied for various NTPC posts.

The candidates can check their application status– whether accepted or rejected through the region-wise official websites. The online window to check the status will be opened till September 30. According to RRB, “Status of applications can be viewed by entering the application registration number and date of birth of the candidates etc.”

The board will also detail the reason behind candidates’ rejection of applications. The SMS and e-mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email id providing the reason behind the rejection of applications. The exams for the posts of NTPC and Group D will be conducted from December 15. The schedule for the exams will be released soon.