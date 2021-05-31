RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment exam rescheduled, new dates to be announced later

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released a notification stating that the scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The new exam dates will be announced in due course of time.

The RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment process commenced from December 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and was being held in phases. However, the second wave of Covid 19 has compelled the RRB to reschedule the exam once again.

Read | IAF AFCAT 2 notification released for 334 flying, on ground posts

The official notification released by RRB states that, “RRBs have notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 and No. RRC 01/2019, for various categories. Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again.”

Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased, the notification stated further.

The recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

Meanwhile, the sixth phase of the first stage of RRB NTPC CBT 2021 recruitment was conducted in April 2021 and result is awaited. This recruitment drive is being carried out by RRB to fill 35,208 vacant posts.