RRB NTPC 2019: Note the changes made in the recruitment, application process

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made some amendments in the application, recruitment process of the non-technical popular categories (NTPC). The online application process for the NTPC vacancies has already started and the candidates can apply online through all the region based official websites.

Selection process in various stages:

RRB-wise short listing of candidates for second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration.) The shortlisting of the second stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in first stage CBT.

The shortlisting for skill tests shall be to the extent of eight times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in the second stage CBT, read the official notification.

EWS reservation

Under the EWS reservation, 10 per cent seats under the government recruitment process is expected to be reserved for those whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. This is the first time that Railways will provide the EWS reservation.

“There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer) and for the first time, there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be a reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA),” mentioned the official release.

Candidates applying against vacancies for EWS must produce valid income and asset certificate issued by the competent authority. These documents will be checked during the document verification round. The certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18.

Community/ EWS status

The community status as on the closing date for online registration of application for this CEN shall only be considered for availing reservation benefits if eligible and any change in the community status of the candidate thereafter shall not be entertained, as mentioned in the official notification.

There are 1.3 lakh vacant posts including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

