RRB NTPC 2019: How to avail EWS reservation, new notice issued

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a new notification stating detailed instructions on how to avail the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation for the non-technical popular categories (NTPC). There are 1.3 lakh vacancies including Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Under the EWS reservation, 10 per cent seats under the government recruitment process is expected to be reserved for those whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. This is the first time that Railways will provide the EWS reservation. “There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer) and for the first time, there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be a reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA),” mentioned the official release.

RRB NTPC 2019: How to apply for EWS quota?

Candidates applying against vacancies for EWS must produce valid income and asset certificate issued by the competent authority. These documents will be checked during the document verification round. The certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18.

In case of non-compliance, the candidates will not be able to get a seat under EWS reservation and would be considered for the unreserved category, if fulfil all conditions.

Further, according to the official notification, candidates will not be allowed to make a change in their community status, once the registration process is closed.

