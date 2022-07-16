scorecardresearch
RRB NTPC 2019 CBAT dates announced; check schedule here

RRB NTPC CBAT 2019: The exam city intimation link will be activated at the official website on July 20 and the exam admit card will be released four days before the exam date. 

July 16, 2022
Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for NTPC exam. The exam will be conducted on July 30. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

The exam city intimation link will be activated at the official website on July 20 and the exam admit card will be released four days before the exam date. 

The second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for Levels 6 and 4 was held on May 9 and 10 and the result was announced on June 7.

“Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format at the time of entry for CBAI failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT,” the official notification reads. 

RRB recently released the dates of NTPC CBT 2 exam for Guwahati region. The exam will begin on August 10 and will end on August 12, 2022. These dates have been announced for pay levels 2, 3 and 5. RRB has specified that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exams will be held in computer-based format.

 

