RRB NTPC 2019 answer key to be released on August 16

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on August 16. The exams were held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. The answer key will be released on the official website – rrbbs.gov.in.

After viewing the details as above, objections if any regarding the questions, options, and keys published can be raised by the candidates. The window to submit objections against the questions, options and keys, and online fee payment will open on August 18, 8 pm onwards and will close on August 23, 11:59 pm.

Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. August 23 at 11:59 pm after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained.

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

Meanwhile, the board has activated the links for candidates to submit their bank account details in order to get the fee refund. Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, are entitled to get a refund of their examination fee.

Such candidates need to provide their account details as well as the IFSC code to get the refund. It is to be noted that the candidates who got the admit card but did not appear for the exam are not eligible to apply for the refund. Last date for submission of bank details is August 31.