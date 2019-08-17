RRB NTPC 2019: Another chance to raise objection over application rejection, check how

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has given another chance to candidates to raise an objection, if any on the rejection of applications. The link will be activated at 12 noon on Saturday – August 17 and will be closed on August 23. The candidates will also be informed via SMS/email on their registered contact details.

The final decision on complaints will be taken by the Railway authorities and after this, no objection window will be provided, states RRB in the official notification. Explaining its decision to provide a window of raising objections, the RRB said, “complaints were received from some candidates regarding the rejection of applications on various grounds. These complaints are being examined.”

Meanwhile, the RRB has also activated the city intimation letter, travel pass for the RRB JE second stage CBT.

A total of 1,03,769 posts are advertised through this recruitment process. Those whose applications are accepted will be allotted admit card and hence be allowed to appear for the first CBT exam. A total of two computer-based tests (CBTs) will be held followed by a fitness test.

For 12th pass candidates, there are a total of 10628 vacancies while for those with graduate degrees a total fo 24649 vacancies are notified, according to official RRB NTPC notification.

