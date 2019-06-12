RRB NTPC 2019 admit card to release soon: Follow preparation tips, important topics 

RRB NTPC 2019 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced a whopping 35,000+ vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways this year. With the RRB NTP exam to be scheduled tentatively in June-September, we have come up with some tips to sort your preparation.

The RRB NTPC recruitment process shall involve the following stages:

1. I Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1),

2. II Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2),

3. Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test and

4. Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Both the computer-based tests — CBT 1 & CBT 2 will test the candidates in three subjects namely General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The total number of questions asked in CBT 1 will be 100 and that in CBT 2 will be 120. The syllabus of CBT 1 and CBT 2 is more or less the same as mentioned in the official notification.

General tips to crack RRB NTPC exam in your first attempt

The General Awareness section carries maximum marks in both CBT 1 and CBT 2, so it becomes very important to prepare this section thoroughly. Important topics under General Awareness section:

1. Fundamental Rights, Duties and Directive Principles of State Policy

2. Constitutional Amendments

3. Constitutional and Non-constitutional bodies of India

4. President, VP, Prime Minister & Council of Ministers

5. Judiciary

6. Parliament

7. Indus Valley Civilization

8. Buddhism & Jainism

9. Medieval Indian History

10. European Advent

11. British Rule

12. Economics Introduction and Inflation

13. Agricultural Revolution, Unemployment & Poverty

14. Welfare Schemes

15. Economic Planning in India

16. Budget and Taxation

17. International Organizations

18. Indian Geography Overview

19. Transport networks

20. Universe & Solar System

21. Physiography

22. Earthquakes & Volcanoes

23. Drainage systems and Oceanography

24. Earth and Atmosphere

25. Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

26. Flora and Fauna of India

27. Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India

28. General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India.

Tips for General Awareness section

1. Go through the daily current affairs (CA) like CA of national and international importance, games and sports, art and culture of India, Indian literature, monuments and places of India, etc.

2. For General Science & Life Sciences (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) – Go through the CBSE science textbooks (till class 10).

3. You can refer to other general awareness books available in the market like Lucent General Awareness book or Arihant General Awareness book for your complete preparation.

General Intelligence & Reasoning and Mathematics

Practice reasoning questions on various topics given in the syllabus such as

1. Analogies,

2. Number & Alphabetical Series,

3. Coding and Decoding,

4. Mathematical Operations,

5. Analytical Reasoning,

6. Syllogism, Jumbling,

7. Venn Diagrams, Puzzle,

8. Data Sufficiency,

9. Statement- Conclusion,

10. Statement- Courses of Action,

11. Decision Making, Maps,

12. Interpretation of Graphs etc.

Practice Mathematics questions on various topics given in the syllabus such as

1. Number System,

2. Decimals & Fractions,

3. LCM & HCF,

4. Ratio & Proportion,

5. Percentage, Mensuration,

6. Time & Work,

7. Time & Distance,

8. Simple & Compound Interest,

9. Profit & Loss,

10. Elementary Algebra,

11. Geometry and Trigonometry,

12. Elementary Statistics etc.

Tips to ace General Intelligence & Reasoning and Mathematics section

1. The best way to practice Reasoning and Mathematics is by taking mock tests.

2. Practicing mock tests give you a balanced view of your performance in these sections.

3. Also, it helps you practice a wide variety of questions in a time-bound atmosphere.

4. The analysis and solutions part after each mock test is of great help as it lets you know your areas of strengths and weaknesses.

5. The solutions give you the approach as to how to go about solving a particular type of question.