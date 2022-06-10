scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card 2019 released for level 2, 3, and 5: How to download

RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card: Candidates can download their admit card or hall ticket at the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 10, 2022 4:16:14 pm
RRB NTPC 2019The RRB NTPC CBT-2 examination for pay level 2, 3 and 5 will be conducted on June 12, 2022. (File)

RRB NTPC CBT-2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB NTPC Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for Pay Level-5, 3, and 2. Candidates can download their admit card or hall ticket at the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB NTPC CBT-2 examination for pay level 2, 3, and 5 will be conducted on June 12, 2022. 

RRB NTPC CBT-2 admit card: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘RRB NTPC admit card for CBT 2’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like – roll number or registration number 

Step 4: Click on submit 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

After downloading the admit card, applicants must check all the details mentioned in it. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry one valid photo ID proof along with their admit card. 

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

