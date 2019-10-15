RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam date postponed till further notice: Indian Railways

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019, Exam Date Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC). The exam was scheduled to be conducted between June and September 2019, however, it has been postponed. As per the railway officials, the RRB is busy with conducting other recruitment exams including junior engineer (JE) among others.

As per the latest notice, the dates are yet to be announced and will be declared on the official regional websites. Under RRB NTPC, a total of 35,277 vacancies are on offer of which 10,628 are for class 12 pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board is looking for a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams and is, therefore, unlikely to release the examination date and admit cards for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) in the coming weeks. As per a senior railway official, the board has set up a committee that will invite applications from public and private stakeholders to operate as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA).

“A committee will decide the basic eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions to float a tender. After receiving applications, we will shortlist the agency. This may take over a month,” informed a senior Railways official.

Since every job notification witnesses a mammoth increase in applications, necessary precautions are being taken before finalising the agency responsible to conduct the exam on their behalf, he told indianexpress.com.

To be finally selected, the candidates will have to clear a typing test (TST) and document verification after CBT 1 and 2.

