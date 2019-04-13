RRB ministerial isolated recruitment 2019: Two posts cancelled, how to update application form

RRB ministerial isolated recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled recruitment over two posts advertised under ministerial and isolated category posts, namely, junior translator/Hindi and staff and welfare inspector, according to the latest notification released by the RRB.

Candidates who had applied for these cancelled posts can modify their application forms. According to the latest circular, candidates can make changes to RRBs, PUs and category options. This window to make changes is applicable till April 30, 2019 and no charges will be applicable for the same.

Earlier a total of 1,665 vacancies were advertised which now have been reduced.

RRB ministerial isolated recruitment 2019: How to modify application form

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB

Step 2: On the homepage, find the recruitment link and log-in

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Make changes

Earlier, a glitch was found in the ministerial posts recruitment after which the application deadline was extended.

“The candidates are filling up higher educational qualification, as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences (in the) online application format,” stated the official statement. The new date of the final application submission is April 30, 2019. Read the complete story here.

