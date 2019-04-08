RRB ministerial, isolated posts recruitment 2019: ‘Glitch’ in application form, deadline extended

RRB recruitment 2019: The application deadline to apply for ministerial and isolated posts in the Indian Railways has been extended. According to the latest notification released by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB), the registration process will close on April 22, 2019 at 11:59 pm. It was earlier supposed to close on April 7, 2019. The date of submitting the application fee has also been extended from April 13 to April 28.

The extension of 15 days has been given because “the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification, as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences (in the) online application format,” stated the official statement. The new date of the final application submission is April 30, 2019.

RRB ministerial, isolated posts recruitment 2019: Selection process

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for CBT, skill test followed by document verification and medical examination. The skill test may vary from stenography skill test, performance/teaching test, to translation test, as applicable based on the post.

RRB recruitment 2019: Cut-off

To be considered qualified for the post, candidates need to meet the minimum cut-off. The minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various communities:

Unreserved category – 40 per cent

EWS – 40 per cent

OBC – 30 per cent

SC – 30 per cent

ST – 25 per cent

These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ next to ‘ministerial and isolated category’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Click on the centre you want to apply for/from

Step 5: Select post, register

Step 6: Fill details, register using details

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form

Step 9: Make payment

RRB ministerial, isolated posts recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. For those belonging to PwBD, ex-servicemen, SC/ST/EWS and minority community, as well as for females and transgenders, the application fee is Rs 250. The same is applicable for appearing in the first computer-based test (CBT).

