RRB ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019: Syllabus released, admit card soon

RRB ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the syllabus for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of junior translator Hindi advertised under the ministerial and isolated posts at its regional websites.

The stage one computer-based test of CBT stage 1 for the posts is scheduled to be conducted on June-July and admit cards for the same are released at least 10 days before the date of exam. The date of the exam is to be announced soon and the RRB MI admit card will be released anytime thereafter.

As per the syllabus, the general portion of the recruitment exam will consist of 50 questions and the language part will have 30 questions from Hindi and 20 from English. While the entire exam will be translated in both languages, the Hindi/ English portion will have to be answered in the said language only. The difficulty level of the exam, as per the RRB, will be of class 12 standard.

RRB ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019: RRB MI language syllabus

To be considered pass in the exam, candidates will have to match the minimum cut-off. For the unreserved category, the cut-off is 40 per cent and for OBC and SC category candidates it is 30 per cent while for those belonging to ST category the cut-off is 25 per cent. There is also a relaxation of 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

