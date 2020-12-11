RRB MI recruitment exam admit card 2020 released: How to download

RRB MI 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date: Download hall ticket at region based websites. Image source: rrbald.gov.in

RRB MI 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date: The hall ticket for the Railway Recruitment Board, RRB isolated and ministerial categories exams has been released. The candidates can download hall ticket through the region based official websites, such as rrbald.gov.in for candidates appearing from Allahabad region.

The ministerial and isolated categories exam will be held from December 15 to 18. The shift 1 starts at 10:30 am, shift 2 at 3 pm. For morning shift, the candidates have to report at 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, it is 1:30 pm.

RRB MI admit card 2020: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the RRB regional websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card link for isolated and ministerial/ NTPC exam’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, other details

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 2.44 crore candidates have applied for the vacant posts including 1.03 lakh candidates for isolated and ministerial categories exam, and around 1.26 crore candidates for non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam. There are 1,663 vacancies for the posts of isolated and ministerial categories, while 35,208 vacancies for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

