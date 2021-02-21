RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: Check answer key release date, time

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020 answer key is available to download till February 28, 6 pm. Representational image/ file

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the isolated and ministerial categories recruitment exams on February 22. According to RRB, the answer key will be available to download till February 28 (6 pm), and candidates can also raise objections on it.

The candidates who want to raise objections have to pay Rs 50 per question challenged including service charges. “In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” RRB in its notification mentioned.

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer sheet’ link.

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

RRB MI answer key 2020: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

A total of 1.03 lakh candidates have appeared in the isolated and ministerial categories exam held between December 15 and 18.