RRB JE selection process 2019: Check exam dates, pattern, syllabus, cut-off and other details

RRB JE exam dates: The application process for 13,487 junior engineer (JE) posts advertised by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been closed and candidates are awaiting an update on exam date. According to the official notification, released earlier this year, the exam is scheduled to be held in April or May. While the notification said that a notice on the exact dates will be released on official websites, some misinformation regarding the exam dates has been doing round on the internet.

When indianexpress.com confirmed the dates it was found that the social media reports were false and no update has been reported by the RRB on the exam dates. However, the same can be expected anytime this month. To save candidates from any misinformation regarding RRB JE 2019, here are all the details of the recruitment exam.

RRB JE notification 2019: Important instructions

RRB JE notification 2019: Selection process

The RRB will conduct a two-stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of JE. Only those who are shortlisted based on CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. The RRB-wise shortlisted candidates for the second stage CBT will be released post exam.

RRB JE notification 2019: Stage 1

In the first stage CBT, candidates will have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe. The questions will be objective and multiple-choice based.

There will be negative marking in the CBT 1 exam. For every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted.

RRB JE notification 2019: Stage 2

In the second stage exam, candidates will be asked to solve 150 questions in 120 minutes, the deadline for PwBD candidates will be 160 minutes with a scribe.

RRB JE notification 2019: Cut-off

According to official notification, candidates will have to score minimum marks in order to be eligible for the next round of the recruitment process.

For unreserved category, the cut-off is 40 per cent, for OBC 30 per cent, for SC and ST it is 30 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

This percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates, in case of shortage of PwBD candidates

against vacancies reserved for them

RRB JE notification 2019: Medical test

Candidates who clear both stages of the CBT exam will be called for documents verification (DV) round after which a requisite medical fitness test(s) will be conducted. Visual Acuity Standard, as per the RRB, is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. The medical requirements against different Medical Standards for different categories are outlined –

RRB JE notification 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

