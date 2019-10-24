RRB JE result 2019 date and time

RRB JE result 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the result for the exam conducted to hire at the post of Junior Engineer (JE) by November 15, 2019, a senior official in the Railways informed indianexpress.com. As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied for RRB JE exam.

The RRB JE exam was marred by several controversies from an alleged erroneous selection process for the CBT 2 to images of question papers of CBT 2 found online. A total of 2,02,616 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the CBT 2 round conducted in August. Those who clear the RRB JE CBT 2 will be called for document verification.

In video| RRB JE controversies: All you need to know

After the alleged leak, the Indian Railways is looking for a new agency to conduct Railways recruitment exams. In the latest notice, the RRB has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to work as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA), however, no agency has been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, the RRB JE preliminary answer key was released on September 26, and the candidates raised objections, as per the provisions, till September 29, 2019. The RRB JE final answer key 2019 was released on October 10. The result will be based on the final answer key only, as per the rules.

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 12844 are at the post of junior engineer (JE), 227 and 387 for the post of deputy material superintendent and chemical, metallurgical assistant respectively.

