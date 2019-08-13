RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 declared: How to check

RRB JE results 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvananthapuram has released the results of Junior Engineer (JE) examinations. The RRB will be releasing the region-wise result of the JE examinations today on the official websites. Along with the official websites, the candidates can check their results through the official website- indianrailways.gov.in.

A total of 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage selection process of RRB Thiruvananthapuram. The candidates who will be qualified in the first Computer Based Test (CBT) will appear for the second CBT. The first CBT was started on May 22 and was concluded on May 29, 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB JE answer keys last month and will release the date for second CBT soon.

As per the notification released by RRB, the second CBT will be conducted by RRB on the last week of August or first week of September. RRB will release the admit card for the second CBT at least 10 days before the exam.

RRB JE Result 2019: How to check the result

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of RRCB- rrcb.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on link ‘result’

Step 3: To check the result candidates needs to keep their Login ID or registration number handy

Step 4: Take a print out for further reference

Candidates can visit the official website for further reference.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.