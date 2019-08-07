RRB JE result 2019 updates: When and where to check

RRB JE result 2019: After releasing the answer keys, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the result for the junior engineer (JE) examination this month. Since yesterday, some websites are claiming that the RRB JE result will be announced on August 7, however when the indianexpress.com contacted the railway officials, they said the “result will not be released today.”

Once the result will be out, the candidates can check their marks at the indianrailways.gov.in or the regional websites of the RRBs. The candidates who will qualify for the first Computer Based Test (CBT) will appear for the second CBT. The first CBT was conducted from May 22 to 29 this year. After publishing the result for RRB JE, the dates for the second CBT will be notified shortly.

According to a notice released by the RRB, the second stage CBT is to be conducted on the last week of August or first week of September. As per rules, RRB releases the admit card at least 10 days before the exam. Keeping the previous trend in mind, the result should be released by the third week of August, however, several reports have been doing rounds that the RRB JE CBT 1 result can be expected sooner. When indianexpress.com approached the officials, they denied the reports and the result, therefore, will be released as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the RRB has added 74 more vacancies in the Metro Railway, Kolkata making it to 1593 from 1519. The notice is available on the official website of RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in, RRB Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in. With the enhanced vacancies, the total vacancies of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) reached to 13,561 from 13,487.

To view RRB JE result, the candidate needs to keep their login ID or registration number handy. The Railways will activate the result link where a candidate can check his or her result. They will also publish a pdf where category-wise cut-off will be released.

For stage one CBT, the minimum percentage of marks for the unreserved category will be 40 per cent. For candidates belonging to OBC and SC candidates, the minimum marks required is 30 per cent. For ST category candidates it is 25 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

In the second stage CBT, the exam will constitute 150 questions which will be completed in 120 minutes. For candidates belonging to PwD category, the time allowed will be 160 minutes and a facility of scribe will also be available.

