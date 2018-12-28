RRB JE recruitment for 14,059 posts: Application, documents needed, exam date, eligibility and other details

RRB JE recruitment: After an internal notice regarding recruitment over 14,059 Junior Engineer (JE) posts in the Indian Railways was leaked on the social media, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officials had informed the indianexpress.com that RRB will on December 29 release an advertisement inviting eligible candidates to apply for JE posts. The candidates have to keep the documents ready and start applying from January 2 onwards.

“RRB JE notification will be released on December 29 (Saturday). Candidates can apply online from January 2 to January 31, 2019,” RRB official Angaraj Mohan informed indianexpress.com.

According to the circular doing rounds on social media, 4,304 vacancies for the post of Senior Section Engineer (SSE), 162 vacancies for the post of CMD and 294 for the post of DMS will also be announced by the RRB, however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

RRB JE recruitment: Documents needed

In order to apply, candidates would need scanned photograph and signature along with the certificates supporting education qualification. Aadhaar card, valid email id and working phone – whose number one will have to register with the RRB to apply will also be required.

RRB JE recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the RRB region

Step 2: On the homepage click ‘RRB JE recruitment…’ link

Step 3: Register using valid email id and phone number

Step 4: Start applying by filling the form

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Take print out of confirmation page

RRB JE recruitment: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable to all candidates, however, relaxation can be expected for reserved category candidates.

RRB JE recruitment: Pay scale

An amount of Rs 35,400 per month will be the basic pay for the candidates who will be selected under the recruitment, according to the latest information available.

