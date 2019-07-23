RRB JE recruitment 2019: Vacancies increased, check here

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the vacancies in Kolkata division. The board has added 74 more vacancies in the Metro Railway, Kolkata making it to 1593 from 1519. The notice is available on the official website of RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in, RRB Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in.

With the enhanced vacancies, the total vacancies of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) reached to 13,561 from 13,487.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 74

Junior Engineer/P-Way: 12

Junior Engineer /Works: 12

Junior Engineer /Electrical/TRS: 27

Junior Engineer /S&T/Signal: 12

Junior Engineer /S&T/Telecommunication: 11

The recruitment examination will be of three stages, first CBT, second CBT, and the document verifications.

The candidates who will qualify for the first computer based test (CBT) will appear for the second CBT. The first CBT was conducted from May 22 to 29, 2019. The board has also released the answer key of first CBT on July 11, 2019. The dates for second CBT will be notified shortly.

RRB JE recruitment: Exam pattern

Second stage CBT: The exam will constitute 150 questions to be completed in 120 minutes. For candidates belonging to PwD category, the time allowed will be 160 minutes and a facility of scribe will also be available.

RRB JE recruitment: Cut-off

For stage one CBT, the minimum percentage of marks for the unreserved category will be 40 per cent. For candidates belonging to OBC and SC candidates, the minimum marks required is 30 per cent. For ST category candidates it is 25 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

