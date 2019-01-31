RRB JE recruitment 2019: Last date of registration, things to keep in mind

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Today, January 31, is the last day to apply for 13,487 vacancies advertised by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. According to the official notification, the online registration process will close tonight at 11:59 pm. Interested candidates need to apply on the official websites before the deadline.

However, the application process will still be on and last till February 7, 2019. In the registration, process candidates have to submit basic information including name, date of birth and register their mobile number and email id with the RRB while the application process is completed when the form is filled, images and required documents are uploaded and the application fee is paid. The last date to pay the fee is February 5, 2019.

While the exact date of the recruitment exam is not known yet, it is expected to be held in April 2019. Before the registration process ends, here are some key points every applicant or aspirant should be aware of.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: What is registration?

Enter the personal details asked for in the registration page including mobile number and email id and submit. The registration ID and password will be displayed to the candidate and OTPs will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id for validation.

In case, a candidate does not receive the SMS containing OTP their registration is not complete. They need to check the details again and change the same by click on ‘change email id/mobile number option’. But once registered the contact details cannot be edited.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: How to edit registered details

After final submission, the details in the application can be edited with the modification option by paying modification fee of Rs 100 each time which is non-refundable. The modification can be done only twice. The mobile number and email id cannot be edited once registered.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Exam centre and exam group

While candidates might not be able to choose an exam centre and it will be allotted to them by a randomised process, they can, however, chose exam group. Once can select exam based on their minimum education qualification.

In case, a candidate possesses more than one minimum educational qualification and are eligible to choose from multiple exam groups, they can choose any one exam group, provided he/she opts for the post(s) whose educational qualification is mapped to the chosen exam group. However, these candidates would be eligible for all the opted posts.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

