RRB JE recruitment 2019: Registrations closing on Wednesday, know how to apply

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had advertised for the post of junior engineer (JE) on its official websites this month. A total of 13,487 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The stage-I computer-based exam for the same will be held in April. The registration process for the RRB JE recruitment is going to close at 11:50 pm, January 31, 2019.
Candidates can pay for the exam till February 4, 209 via offline mode and online application fee is accepted till February 5, 2019. Candidates need to apply on the official websites for the same. Selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.
RRB JE recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit any RRB JE official website
Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB JE recruitment’
Step 3: Click on a regional centre and apply
Step 4: Click on the ‘New Registration’ button below
Step 5: Fill up the basic details
Step 6: Generating registration Id and password for login and OTPs (One Time Password) for validation. The same will be sent to your registered mobile number and e-mail id
Step 7: Type OTP and click ‘validate’ button
Step 8: Click on ‘apply/edit’ option on the screen. Complete form and submit.
Step 9: Select priority-wise the posts you wish to apply for
Step 10: Click on confirm button or edit if wish to change the priority numbers
Step 11: After submitting the options, select one exam group
Step 12: Make payment by clicking on the payment tab
Before submitting the eligibility criteria form, be sure that all the information is filled correctly. After submission, you can modify only by paying the modification fee of Rs 100.