RRB JE recruitment 2019: Online application process to begin tomorrow, know how to apply

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The online application process for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies will begin on Wednesday, January 2. The candidates can apply online through all the region based official websites till January 31, 2019. The first stage Computer based test is expected to be conducted either in April or May, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates should register using their correct mobile number and valid e-mail ID as all recruitment related

communications will be sent through SMS and e-mail. The RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 13,487

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Pay scale

An amount of Rs 35,400 per month will be the basic pay for the candidates who will be selected under the recruitment, according to the latest information available.

RRB JE recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age for candidates is 18 years while the maximum age has not been declared yet, it is expected to be around 33 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit all the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on RRB JE recruitment 2019

Advertising

Step 3: Register yourself with all the required details like Madhyamik admit card, mark sheets, Aadhaar card or voter card details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, pay your application fees

Step 5: Click on submit, download and keep a print out of it.

The candidates should remember that they cannot change the mail id until the recruitment process gets over.

RRB JE recruitment: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable to all candidates, however, reserve category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250

RRB JE recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 2, 2019

Last date to apply online: January 31, 2019

Closing date for offline payment: February 4, 2019

Last date to pay online: February 5, 2019

Closing of online submission of complete application: February 7, 2019

Tentative date of first stage CBT: April/ May 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.