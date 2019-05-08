RRB JE recruitment 2019: Exams to be conducted from this date, check paper pattern

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment examination for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts from May 22, 2019.

Advertising

In the first stage CBT, candidates will have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe. The questions will be objective and multiple-choice based.

Candidates can view their question paper in the English and in the language opted, as per a notice uploaded on the official websites of the RRB. In case of any difference/ discrepancy/ dispute in the questions between English and the opted language, the content of the English version shall prevail.

READ | RRB JE recruitment 2019: Know how to change exam language

Advertising

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be released shortly. The candidates can download it through all the region based official websites.

Here is the list of official websites – Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)