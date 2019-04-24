RRB JE recruitment 2019: Know how to change exam language

RRB JE recruitment 2019: All those candidates who have applied for the junior engineer posts and wish to change their choice of examination language can do so as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link. The applications are valid only for JE post (CEN No.03/2018). The exam language can be modified or confirmed by logging in the link of the official websites of RRBs. The link will be active from April 24 10 am to May 1, 11:59 pm. The candidates can visit rrbonlinereg.in to change their language.

The applicants who do not wish to modify their language, the RRB will consider their final choice of what they have picked during the submission of their application. No such request to change the language will be entertained by the exam authority later.

Candidates can view their question paper in the English and in the language opted, as per a notice uploaded on the official websites of the RRB. In case of any difference/ discrepancy/ dispute in the questions between English and the opted language, the content of the English version shall prevail.

RRB JE computer-based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. English is the default language.

The RRB JE application process for 13,487 junior engineers (JE) posts advertised by the has been closed and candidates are awaiting an update on exam date. The RRB will conduct a two-stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of JE. Only those who are shortlisted based on CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. The RRB-wise shortlisted candidates for the second stage CBT will be released post exam.

In the first stage CBT, candidates will have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe. The questions will be objective and multiple-choice based