RRB JE recruitment 2019: City intimation, free travel pass, mock test paper available now; e-call letter soon

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment examination for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts from May 22, 2019. The RRB has released the city intimation, free travel pass, mock test paper for the candidates who will appear in the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examinations on the official website, rrbonlinereg.in. The candidates will get the e-call letter four days before examination.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: How to download city intimation, free travel pass

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the download link for ‘City intimation, free travel pass’

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Know how to change exam language

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: City intimation, free travel pass will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the first stage CBT, candidates will have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe. The questions will be objective and multiple-choice based.

Candidates can view their question paper in the English and in the language opted, as per a notice uploaded on the official websites of the RRB. In case of any difference/ discrepancy/ dispute in the questions between English and the opted language, the content of the English version shall prevail.

Here is the list of official websites – Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)